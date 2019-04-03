MMW2019: We Asked 18 DJs Their Favorite Thing To Do In Miami
April 3, 2019
Categories:
Team Power 96 spent Miami Music Week 2019 broadcasting live from 1 Music Ave at the Gates hotel on South Beach. We asked 18 DJs what's their favorite thing to so in Miami.
Check out what they had to say!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
07 Apr
Power Pop Up Feat. A.CHAL Veza Sur Brewing Co.
13 Apr
FTC Spring Eggstravaganza April 13th Florida Technical College
10 May
Rolling Loud Hard Rock Stadium
10 May
Lung Force Sunset Soiree Conrad Fort Lauderdale
11 May
Rolling Loud Hard Rock Stadium