VASSY in the Power 96 Studio
Watch the full interview!
June 17, 2019
VASSY stopped by the Power 96 studio to talk give us the details about her new single Concrete Heart and more!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
20 Jun
The Return of The Power Love Hour On Air @ Power 96
22 Jun
Keiser University Open House Keiser University - Ft. Lauderdale
22 Jun
Power Pop Up Feat. Dennis Lloyd The Citadel Miami
22 Jun
Jon Bellion Bay Front Park Amphitheater
11 Jul
Mary J Blige + Nas Coral Sky Amphitheater