11 year old girl Drake Visited Gets 2nd birthday wish!

Just when I thought this story couldn't get any better, it did. After Drake recently visited 11 year old Sofia Sanchez at her hospital bed after she did the "In My Feelings Challenge" from her wheel chair. Today she is getting her second birthday wish, a new heart! Let me warn you, make sure you have some tissues nearby!

To read the full story and watch the video: Click Here

To make a donation to Sofia's GoFundMe click the link below!

https://www.gofundme.com/stay-strong-sofia