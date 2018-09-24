71 Year Old Pistol Whips Friend Over Bruno Mars Song

We have all had arguments with friends over things, but have you ever had an argument over a song? A 71 year old man from Indianna is facing Battery and reckless use of a deadly weapon after him and his buddy of 50 years were hanging out at his house, listening to music when a song came on the radio and they went back and forth about whether it was or wasn't Bruno Mars. When one friend showed the other that he was wrong, the 71 year old man pulled out a gun and pistol whipped his friend of 50 years across the face. You can't make this stuff up. I wonder if they will still be friends? - JPS

Read the full article Here