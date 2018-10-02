Drake Honors Teen At Concert Allegedly Killed By Her Boyfriend
A beautiful girl that was supposed to be at Drake's concert in Texas this past Saturday night was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend just a few weeks before the show. Drake took a moment to honor her and mention her at the beginning of his show. Her family was also at the show when he did this. Just another reason why I'm a drake fan. He's got a heart of gold.
