Drake Honors Teen At Concert Allegedly Killed By Her Boyfriend

October 2, 2018
DJ JPS
Recording artist Drake accepts the Top Billboard 200 Album award for 'Views' onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment

A beautiful girl that was supposed to be at Drake's concert in Texas this past Saturday night was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend just a few weeks before the show. Drake took a moment to honor her and mention her at the beginning of his show. Her family was also at the show when he did this. Just another reason why I'm a drake fan. He's got a heart of gold. 

Read the full post and watch the video from the concert below:

Click Here

Tags: 
#Drake
#Concert
#Tribute