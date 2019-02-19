How Many Push Up's A Man Can Do Can Predict Heart Health

I found this article quite interesting today about a new study from harvard that says that the best sign of whether a man's heart is healthy or not is whether he can do at least 40 push-ups in a row. If he can, his odds of having a heart attack, stroke, or heart disease are 96% LOWER than average. You read that right... 96% (I like that number)

And if you happen to have a heart attack while doing those 40 push up's... I have some bad news for you!

