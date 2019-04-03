Just Thinking About Coffee Can Wake You Up?

I love my coffee daily, usually from Dunkin but I especially love stirring up some cuban coffee with lots of espumita (foam / sugar on top) for the Power 96 squad at work. But a new study out of the University of Toronto says that just thinking about coffee can actually give you a mental boost.

They say that there is a psychological connection we have between drinking coffee and being more alert. I AM STILL GOING TO DRINK MY CAFECITO...

If only this worked with money. If I think about an extra thousand dollars in my bank account, will it just appear? Probably not.

Read more about the study here.

