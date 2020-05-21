"Now Serving" Memorial Day Weekend 2020
Nostalgic Miami Sounds on Power 96!
May 21, 2020
Miami's Party Station celebrates Memorial Day Weekend with a timeless nostalgic selection of Miami sounds! "Now Serving" Memorial Day 2020 on Power 96! Listen for our special selection of Miami throwbacks beginning Friday 5/22 at 5 pm through Memorial Day Monday! With sets from the Power 96 Mixmasters! Text requests via 96148 or DM us on Instagram @Power965
