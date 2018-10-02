Offset Comforts Cardi B After Facing Charges!

Although they have had their share of up's and downs, Offset was seen comforting Cardi B after she turned herself in to NYPD yesterday after a brawl at a strip club happened in New York over the weekend where Migo's was performing. Apparently there was a bartender there working that is rumored to have slept with Offset in the past. Althought Cardi's team denies the allegation, apparently Cardi B may or may not have ordered her posse to rough up the bartender which turned into a high brawl with chairs and drinks flying resulting in minor injuries to the bartender. Cardi's team says it was something spontaneous that happened after a drink was thrown but regardless Cardi has been charged with a couple of misdemeanors and although she didn't go to jail after turning herself in, she has a courtdate scheduled for October 29th.

