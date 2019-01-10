Somebody Playing Mario Kart on a Baseball Stadium Video Board

This story has me wanting to bust out my old Nintendo on this Throwback Thursday!

A news helicoptor for Kansas City's KCTV-5 news was flying over Kauffman Stadium, shooting some video when they noticed that someone was playing Mario Kart on the giant jumbotron, which I think is epic. Talk about perks of the job! The video was posted on Twitter and has since gone viral. Turns out it was an auction item that someone won at a Royals fundraiser.

Click Here to see the video on Twitter!