Win a Trip to KAABOO Cayman!

DJ JPS talks with KAABOO Chief Brand + Marketing Officer Jason Felts to discuss this new contest which includes a chance to BE at this feast for the senses...

February 15th and 16th on picturesque Grand Cayman Island. With Duran Duran, Blondie, Salt N Pepa... PLUS – Bryan Adams, Shaggy, Blues Traveler and more!

And LOTS of FUNNY! Wanda Sykes, David Spade, Jenny Slate, and Darrell Hammond. PLUS! Inspiring contemporary art, gourmet cuisine, and craft libations.

Power 96 could set YOU up with close-up access to all stages and KAABOO experiences! Along with accommodations, and roundtrip airfare for you and a friend. KAABOO CAYMAN!! YOUR chance to BE THERE... is right HERE!