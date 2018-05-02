Nicki Minaj

USA Today / SIPA USA

DJ ZOG'S FAVORITE SONG RIGHT NOW!

NICKI MINAJ KILLIN' IT

May 2, 2018
DJ Zog

This beat goes HARD! Song is on POINT! I'm playing it loud at the clubs to shove it down their throats.

