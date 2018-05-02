DJ ZOG'S FAVORITE SONG RIGHT NOW!
NICKI MINAJ KILLIN' IT
May 2, 2018
This beat goes HARD! Song is on POINT! I'm playing it loud at the clubs to shove it down their throats.
