Power 96 Memorial Day Mixmaster Weekend

May 20, 2018
DJ Zog
Entertainment
Power 96 welcomes you to the start of Summer 2018

Get your squad together! You mix the drinks, we’ll mix the music! Let us be the soundtrack to your party weekend!

The Power 96 Memorial Day Mixmaster Weekend starts this Friday, May 25th at 5pm.

All the Power 96 Mixmasters will be throwing down your favorite party songs all weekend long!

Power 96
memorial day
Mixmaster Weekend