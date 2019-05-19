Power 96 Memorial Day Mixmaster Weekend

Power 96 welcomes you to the start of Summer 2019! Get SUPER LIT!

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Miami's Party Station as we go live in the mix, beginning Friday, May 24th at 5 pm with DJ DEF, through Memorial Day Monday!

The Power 96 Mixmasters take over, blending timeless classics and all your favorites from today!

Memorial Day Mixmaster Weekend on Miami's Party Station!

Powered by OffleaseOnly.com. Shop thousands of pre-owned cars, trucks, SUVs and vans... All priced thousands below retail! Financing is available, trade ins are wanted! No negotiating, no hidden fees! Shop OffleaseOnly.com.

LISTEN NOW!