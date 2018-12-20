Power 96 New Year's Eve Mixmaster Takeover

Team Power 96 gets super LIT as we celebrate the last party of 2018!

Get your fit right and ring in the new year with Miami's Party Station, while we go commercial FREE with the Power 96 Mixmasters!

Beginning 6pm New Years Eve! Pop bubbly! Look right! We'll serve the heat and set the vibe for 2019!

Happy New Year from Team Power 96!

