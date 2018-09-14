Donate Now: Hurricane Florence Relief & Recovery

As Floridians, we know exactly how difficult it can be to deal with the after effects of a hurricane and how these storms leave areas with financial losses totaling into the tens of millions of dollars.

With that said, 104.3 The Shark and Neighbors 4 Neighbors are teaming up to raise money to help our neighbors in the Carolinas directly affected by Hurricane Florence.

Keep in mind that the best way to help is to donate cash because it helps the local economy recover by allowing relief organizations to buy from local merchants. And while collecting supplies can be helpful, transporting, storing and delivering them can be costly and at times near impossible.

So, click here to make a donation now that will reach those in need.

Thank you!