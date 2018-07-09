First, Ariana! Then, Justin! Now, You Won't Believe Who Else Got Engaged!!!!

July 9, 2018
You won't believe who else just popped the question?!?! Chance The Rapper!!!! Yea, he got down on one knee and asked his lady of 5 years, who is also the mother of his 2-year-old daughter, to marry him!!!! Watch here as Chance asks her in front of friends and family. A lot of people are giving Chance a hard time because they feel as though it was too simple and he could've done more. Why can't we just be happy for them? Congrats Chance and Kirten Corley!!!! Can we get an invite to the wedding?!?! #IssaFiance

