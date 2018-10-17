2018 BET HIP HOP AWARDS RECAP (FlyGirlDiva)

I was so honored to cover this years 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards that took place at The Fillmore on south beach. The show wrapped up Tuesday night and Rapper Drake led the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Cardi B.

She managed to beat stiff competition from Drake, who headed into the awards show with 11 nominations compared to her 10.

Other big winners included Jay Z and Beyoncé, whose collaboration Everything is Love won Album of the Year, while their track “Apesh*t” won Single of the Year. Lil Wayne was presented with the I Am Hip Hop Award.

I was live on the green carpet sponsored by sprite and talked with some of the hottest artists in the game.

See the full list of winners below.

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin​

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – WINNER

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar – “Loyalty” feat. Rihanna

Migos – “Walk It Talk It” feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Drake – Scorpion

J. Cole – KOD

Migos – Culture II

The Carters – Everything Is Love – WINNER

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Dave Meyers & The Little Homies

Director X

Eif Rivera

Hiro Murai

Karena Evans – WINNER

Lyricist of the Year

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Travis Scott

MVP of the Year

Cardi B – WINNER

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Travis Scott

Producer of the Year

Ben Billions

DJ Esco

DJ Mustard

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams – WINNER

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip”

Blocboy JB – “Look Alive” feat. Drake

Cardi B – “I Like It” feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Post Malone – “Rockstar” feat. 21 Savage

The Carters – “Apes**t” – WINNER

Single of the Year

“Apesh*t” – Produced by Pharrell (The Carters) – WINNER

“God’s Plan” – Produced by Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)

“I Like It” – Produced by Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)

“Nice for What” – Produced by Murda Beatz (Drake)

“This Is America” – Produced by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Blocboy JB

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Rich the Kid

XXXTentacion – WINNER

Best Mixtape

BlocBoy JB – Simi – WINNER

Future – Beast Mode 2

Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up

Lil Wayne – Dedication 6: Reloaded

Zoey Dollaz – Sorry Not Sorry

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B feat. 21 Savage)

Cardi B – “Motorsport” (Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj) – WINNER

Drake – “Look Alive” (Blocboy JB feat. Drake)

Kendrick Lamar – “New Freezer” (Rich the Kid feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Nicki Minaj – “Big Bank” (YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – WINNER

Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Lecrae – “I’ll Find You” feat. Tori Kelly

Meek Mill – “Stay Woke” feat. Miguel

N.E.R.D – “1,000” feat. FUTURE

DJ of the Year

Calvin Harris

DJ Envy

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled – WINNER

DJ Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

Cardi B – WINNER

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Travis Scott

Best Hip Hop Online Site/App

ALLHIPHOP

Complex

Hot New Hip Hop

Worldstar – WINNER

XXL

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B – WINNER

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

