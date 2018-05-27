Cardi B Had No Idea Childish Gambino Is Donald Glover (#FlyGirlDiva)

That awkward moment you didn't realize someone used two names and mistake them for two different people?!?!?!

Well maybe its Cardi B pregnancy that got her mixing things up because she took to social media to express how Childish Gambino and Donald Glover look alike

Unfortunately she didn't get the memo that Donald Glover—a.k.a. Childish Gambino— is leaving his musical alter ego behind. At the conclusion of his set at the 2017 Governor's Ball, the dynamic creative announced his next album as Childish Gambino will be his last: “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album."

Of course she realized the mistake LMAO

Wait I’m confuse now ?! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 25, 2018

Im sure Glover will think nothing of it