The Designer Behind Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Finally Speaks (FlyGirlDiva)

A magical fairtayle every girl dreams of happen for Meghan Markle as she became the first and only Duchtess of Sussex. She married her prince, the Prince Harry son of the late Princess Diana.

Everyone was in awe of her simple yet elegant non traditional wedding gown and designer Clare Waight Keller is finally speaking out about what it was like to create a dress for the royal bride.

A Dream Day accompaning [sic> stunning #meghanmarkle on her journey to become the Duchess of Sussex in @givenchyofficial,” Keller, 47, wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Meghan walking up the 22 stairs of St. George’s Chapel followed by 7-year-old twin page boys, Brian and John Mulroney, who carried the 16-foot veil.

Clare Waight Keller is the artistic director of French label Givenchy, “True to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist,” the label explained.