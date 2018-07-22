Faith Evans and Stevie J Are Married! (#FlyGirlDiva)

Faith Evans and Stevie J are married! They had a surprise quickie wedding in a Vegas hotel room Tuesday night. by a Cher imersonator.

For several months now the couple have both been confessing their love for one another on Stevie J's spin off show Leave it to Steve.

Everyone especially her family is shocked by the news being that Stevie J is Faith oldest son godfather. If you dont recall Faith is the ex wife of one of the greatest rappers of all time Biggie Smalls.

Faith has confirmed the marriage is indeed true by releasing a video of their new single as husband and wife.

https://youtu.be/_ahOZ0SA4iE

Publicity Stunt? or true love?

We'll all just have to sit back and wait to see