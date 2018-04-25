Kanye West Hopes Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Tour Together

ChunLi Vs Bardi

April 25, 2018
Fly Girl Diva
Categories: 
Entertainment
Homepage

Kanye West shook up social media once again after returning to social media today and of course he had alot to say. From politics to him wanting to earn billions of dollars in revenue off his clothing and shoe line, one thing he really wants to see happen is Nicki Minaj and Cardi B go on tour together.

l'm sure most of us know this tour mostly likely won't happen due to the latest fueds between the two. 

Tags: 
#Power965 #Celebrities #NickiMinaj #CardiB #FlyGirlDiva
READ MORE READ LESS