RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Plans Legal Action Against Chief Keef Over Cover Art Mansion Photo (#FlyGirlDiva)

Teresa Guidice was very upset that rapper Chef Keef used the inside of her mansion for his mixtape album cover with out her permission.

James Leonard Jr. -- an attorney for the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star -- tells TMZ she and her family noticed Chief put what looks like a pic of their Montville Township, Towaco home as the cover art for his new project, "Mansion Musick."

Leonard Jr. says this is clearly something Teresa and co. deserve to be compensated for, adding it's an invasion of their privacy.

TMZ also learned that Teresa's not a fan. She only found out about the cover art because one of Teresa's daughter's friends follows Keef and noticed the cover art matched the crib.

The Mixtape Drops in July