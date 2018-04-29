Whitney Houston Movie "Whitney" Coming This Summer

Whitney Houston broke more music industry records than any other female singer in history. With over 200 million album sales worldwide, she was the only artist to chart seven consecutive U.S. No. 1 singles

The first trailer for Whitney Houston’s new documentary "Whitney" has dropped and will be in theaters July 6, 2018.

“Using never-before-seen archival footage, exclusive demo recordings, rare performances, audio archives and original interviews with the people who knew her best, Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald unravels the mystery behind ‘The Voice,’ who thrilled millions even as she struggled to make peace with her own troubled past,” the release says.