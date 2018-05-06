You Won't Believe What Rihanna New Album Will Sound Like (FlyGirlDiva)

Rihanna has confirmed that her next album will be heavily influenced by Reggae! She sat down with Vogue Magazine to discuss Drake, Fenty Beauty Campagin, New Music and more.

“She plans to make a reggae album,” wrote Vogue. “Though it’s too soon to name a full list of collaborators, one early influence may be Supa Dups, the Jamaican-born record producer who has worked with such dancehall greats as Beenie Man, Sean Paul, and Elephant Man.”

Bob Marley is her inspiration when it comes to reggae music and favorite songs are ‘Three Little Birds,’ ‘No Woman, No Cry,’ ‘Redemption Song’ and ‘Buffalo