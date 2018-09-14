What to Know About Sunday's Jets vs. Dolphins Game

Either the New York Jets or Miami Dolphins will head into Week 3 at 2-0 and atop the AFC East, either next to the Patriots or ahead of them... and not too many experts would have called that one. The Jets faithful will be amped up Sunday in their home opener following the team's 48-17 blowout win in Detroit. The Dolphins are looking forward to playing a normal game time and not having to take seven hours to finish after they had to wait it out during multiple weather delays in their Week 1 win over the Titans.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Jets: Week 2

Where: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Start: Sunday, Sept. 16, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: CBS

Stream Online: Watch live with fuboTV

Sam Darnold received all the hype in the world leading up to his debut on the prime Monday night stage. After his first throw was a pick six, he lived up to that hype the rest of the game. Darnold was 16 of 21 for 198 yards and two touchdowns, looking far from a rookie making his first start. Darnold gave Jets fans hope that they may have finally found their franchise QB. He got help in the backfield with Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell combining for 162 yards and a TD. The defense was sensational, forcing Matthew Stafford to throw four picks and Matt Cassel to throw one as the Jets ran one back for a TD. Expect them to put plenty of pressure on Ryan Tannehill at a raucous MetLife Stadium.

Tannehill wasn’t bad but did throw for two INTs against the Titans. He also threw for two TDs, both to Kenny Stills. There is a good chance he has Devante Parker on the field Sunday, which would be a huge boost to their offense. Their defense is going to need to try and make it difficult for the rookie QB, so expect some blitzes early and often from the strong Dolphins front seven.