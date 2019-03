Video of Ally Brooke Power Pop Up

Ally Brooke - former member of Fifth Harmony and now solo star, joined Power 96 & Ivy Unleashed at our first Power Pop Up at Bar Louie in The Shops of Midtown Miami.

The singer sat down with Ivy Unleashed to talk about her new single "Low Key" featuring Tyga and even answer questions submitted from fans. Watch the full interview NOW and listen for her single on Power 96.