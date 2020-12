Arianators have been waiting, and soon they will get their sneak peek into Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour! This Netflix film titled "Excuse Me, I Love You" streams Dec. 21st and I'm not gonna lie, this teaser has me a little excited myself. I've always been intrigued by documentary/behind the scenes type films. I'll have my popcorn and wine ready!

