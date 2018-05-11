Ariana Grande Opens Up About Ex Mac Miller

Ariana Grande has broken her silence about splitting with long-time boyfriend Mac Miller. The pop star shared a sweet Instagram story on Thursday that celebrated the rapper and the pair's relationship. Calling Miller "one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet," Grande wrote, "I respect and adore him endlessly, and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times, regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!" She went on to add that "unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you" and noted that she plans to "support" Miller. She concluded the note by saying, "I'm so proud of you!"