Bad Bunny on The Late Late Show w/ James Corden: Talks new album, Covid-19 recovery, & what he's most grateful for!

Bad Bunny was the star of the night on The Late Late Show with James Corden! He chatted about his new album "El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo," recovering from Covid-19, what he's most grateful for, and of course his Grammy nominations. But the highlight for me was watching James Corden speak SPANISH!!! HILARIOUS! But as more and more Latinos are breaking boundaries, I'm sure he'll have more Spanish speaking guests, which equals more Spanish lessons!

Check out the full interview as well as his performace of "Te Deseo Lo Mejor" below!

Interview:

https://youtu.be/QkbRuiL-QDk

Performance:

https://youtu.be/7zIs-NzKsgI