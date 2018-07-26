British Heat Wave Causing Men's "Private Parts" Issues!

Is that a "summer penis" in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me? Several British media outlets are reporting that as the UK sweats through a heat wave, men there are experiencing a swell in their pants. The Daily Mail reports that many men believe rising temperatures cause their schlongs to appear longer. "Technically when you're hot, as well as when you are excited, then your blood vessels may expand," Dr. Sarah Jarvis tells The Sun. "When blood vessels on the surface are a bit bigger, then things are going to look a bit bigger." However, she adds, "Your penis is not growing; it's just your blood vessels growing slightly larger as a way to reduce heat. And no, it's not going to make you perform better either--when you are erect, your penis is swollen to the max anyway."