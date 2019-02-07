Can't Beleive Ariana Grande Said This About Pete Davidson's New Girlfriend!

February 7, 2019
Ivy Unleashed
Ariana Grande goes off on Twitter over GRAMMY Awards

imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
This Week

Ariana Grande is totally cool with her ex, Pete Davidson, SUPPOSEDLY! lol When a TMZ cameraman spotted her in Los Angeles and asked about Pete & his new girlfriend Kate Beckinsale, she hollered, "So cute!" Why don't I believe that's genuine??? I'm sorry, I understand being "cordial" but for her to think they're "cute" I'm just not buying! lol However, I'm hoping she has healed from that, because it's not easy seeing your ex move on when you're not 100 percent :) Wishing them both the best, because life is way to short to be stressing over a relationship!

 

