Can't Believe Ariana Grande Said This About Pete Davidson's New Girlfriend!

Ariana Grande is totally cool with her ex, Pete Davidson, SUPPOSEDLY! lol When a TMZ cameraman spotted her in Los Angeles and asked about Pete & his new girlfriend Kate Beckinsale, she hollered, "So cute!"

Why don't I believe that's genuine??? I'm sorry, I understand being "cordial" but for her to think they're "cute" I'm just not buying! lol However, I'm hoping she has healed from that, because it's not easy seeing your ex move on when you're not 100 percent :)

Wishing them both the best, because life is way too short to be stressing over a relationship!

