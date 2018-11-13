Cardi B and Chance the Rapper Will Judge Hip-Hop Competition 'Rhythm + Flow' for Netflix

November 13, 2018
Well this is DOPE!! Netflix announces their "HIP HOP Competition Show" with Cardi B, Chance The Raper, and T.I..... I for sure will be watching this! That's a great panel of judges. "Rhythm & Flow" is a ten part Hip Hip Talent search and will debut in 2019. Click on article below for more details!

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/rhythm-flow-cardi-b-chance-rapper-judge-netflix-hip-hop-competition-1160768

