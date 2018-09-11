Cardi B Has "Zero Remorse" About Attacking Nicki Minaj at Fashion Show

Cardi B has no regrets about trying to attack Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week event this past weekend. In fact, sources tell TMZ she'd do it again. "[Cardi] feels zero remorse about her dustup with Nicki," the outlet reports. "Our sources are adamant--Cardi was simply defending her daughter's honor after hearing Nicki had been talking trash about her family...and she'd still sling her stiletto if she had to do it all over again." Cardi also "thinks Nicki has some nerve saying she needs an intervention, when Nicki is the one who incites people almost for sport."