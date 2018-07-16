Cardi B Leads 2018 MTV VMA's

The nominations for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards were announced Monday, with Cardi B leading all contenders by racking up 10 nods. Five of those are for her Bruno Mars collaboration, "Finesse (Remix)." Meanwhile, The Carters--a.k.a. Beyoncé and JAY-Z--came in second with eight nominations thanks to their Louvre-set clip for "Apes**t." They're followed by Childish Gambino and Drake, with seven nods apiece, Bruno Mars with six, and Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello each racking up five nominations. This year's nominating categories are gender-neutral, with no Male/Female Video of the Year categories. Meanwhile, the new categories include Best Video With a Message and Best Latin Video, which comes after MTV failed to nominate the monster hit “Despacito” for any major awards in 2017. The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from New York's Radio City Music Hall starting at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, August 20.