Cardi B Tops The Charts!!

Cardi B has officially become the first rapper to ever have two #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The 25-year-old rapper's Spanglish hit "I Like It" featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny has landed at the top of this week's charts after knocking down the late XXXTentacion’s "SAD" to #2. Cardi also hit the the top of the charts last year with the summer anthem "Bodak Yellow"--which then gave her the title of being the first solo female rapper to get a #1 hit since Lauryn Hill with "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998. Cardi took to Instagram to celebrate by sharing a makeup-free video in which she screams, "I'm #1!"