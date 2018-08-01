Christina Aguilera Prego?!?

According to RadarOnline, Christina Aguilera is pregnant with her third child, which will be her second with fiancé Matt Rutler. "Christina is keeping coy about it for now," says an insider. "But people have noticed she's been avoiding alcohol and sushi and covering up a lot. She's totally glowing!" Another source adds that she's "packed on the pounds," but "for all the right reasons." Aguilera and Rutler share a 3-year-old daughter, Summer, while the pop star shares a 10-year-old son, Max, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman. Beginning in September, Aguilera is scheduled to embark upon a tour in support of Liberation, her first album in six years.