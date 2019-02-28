CNCO Dance Party with Ivy Unleashed

It's not PRETEND, CNCO In the Power 96 Studio!

February 28, 2019
Ivy Unleashed
Exclusive

Latin boy band CNCO visited Ivy Unleashed at the Power 96 studio today. Their new single 'Pretend' got everyone in the studio dancing!

CNCO
pretend
CNCO world tour
Hey DJ
Reggaeton lento