Did Jay Z Persuade Meek Mill To Skip White House Visit?
May 19, 2018
Meek Mill has decided not to attend Friday's White House summit about prison reform, but it's unclear whether that's thanks to a persuasive phone call from JAY-Z. "The focus turned to the President and myself, which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions," Mill told TMZ in a statement. "As a result, I decided not to attend so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system." While TMZ sources also say JAY-Z called Meek late Thursday, telling him a White House visit would be bad for his image, Mill's reps have reportedly told Vulture that claim is "false."