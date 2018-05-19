Did Jay Z Persuade Meek Mill To Skip White House Visit?

Meek Mill has decided not to attend Friday's White House summit about prison reform, but it's unclear whether that's thanks to a persuasive phone call from JAY-Z. "The focus turned to the President and myself, which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions," Mill told TMZ in a statement. "As a result, I decided not to attend so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system." While TMZ sources also say JAY-Z called Meek late Thursday, telling him a White House visit would be bad for his image, Mill's reps have reportedly told Vulture that claim is "false."