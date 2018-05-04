DJ Khaled Doesn't DO WHAT?!?!?!

In a new radio interview, DJ Khaled details his extremely sexist--and selfish--marital philosophy. "I believe a woman should praise the man--the king," he says. "And the man should praise the queen, but my way of praising is called, 'How was dinner? You like the house you living in? You like all them clothes you gettin'? I'm takin' care of your family; I'm takin' care of my family.'" Khaled goes on to say that, while his wife performs oral sex on him, he refuses to return the favor, adding, "There's different rules for men because...we the king. There's some things y'all might not want to do that gotta get done...I just can't do what you want me to do."