Does Cheaper Liquor REALLY Give You A Worse Hangover?

Can higher-priced liquors buy you out of a raging hangover the next morning? "Cheapness may at times hint at how hard a brew will hit our bodies, but that it is overall an unreliable predictor of physical impact," VICE writes in its report looking into the myth that lower-priced booze leads to bigger aftereffects. The problem is, the cheaper the hooch, the more of it people tend to down. "Many studies, both in the U.S. and globally, show much more consumption when alcohol prices are cheaper," says researcher Laura Veach. "And with greater volume and rapid intake of alcohol, the greater the risk to one’s health and well-being."