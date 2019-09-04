Dorian Relief Donation Drop Off - Joe DiMaggio Kids Expo

Power 96 will be collecting items this Saturday, September 7th, at our Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Kids Expo from 10am - 5pm. Join us at the Museum Of Discovery and Science! Below find items the Bahamas are in need of:

1. Tents

2. Cots

3. Hygiene Kits (adult size pampers, baby wipes, sanitary napkins, deodarant, toothpaste, soap, baby formula)

4. Potable/Purified water

5. Non-perishable food items

6. Water Bladders

7. Water Containers

8. First Aid Items (sterilebandages/gauze-all sizes, tape)

9. Portable Generators (15kw- 25kw)

10. Chain Saws

11. Plastic Tarpaulin

12. Debris Removal Tools (shovels, rakes, axes, wheel barrows)

13. Portable single and double burner stoves

14. Portable outdoor lamps/lights

15. Water purification kits

16. Flashlights

17. Blankets

18. Insect repellants

19. Portable Radios

20. Batteries

21. Portable Potty

22. Cleaning Supplies/disinfectants (bleach, brooms, mops, pinesol, garbage bags)