Dorian Relief Donation Drop Off - Joe DiMaggio Kids Expo
Power 96 will be collecting items this Saturday, September 7th, at our Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Kids Expo from 10am - 5pm. Join us at the Museum Of Discovery and Science! Below find items the Bahamas are in need of:
1. Tents
2. Cots
3. Hygiene Kits (adult size pampers, baby wipes, sanitary napkins, deodarant, toothpaste, soap, baby formula)
4. Potable/Purified water
5. Non-perishable food items
6. Water Bladders
7. Water Containers
8. First Aid Items (sterilebandages/gauze-all sizes, tape)
9. Portable Generators (15kw- 25kw)
10. Chain Saws
11. Plastic Tarpaulin
12. Debris Removal Tools (shovels, rakes, axes, wheel barrows)
13. Portable single and double burner stoves
14. Portable outdoor lamps/lights
15. Water purification kits
16. Flashlights
17. Blankets
18. Insect repellants
19. Portable Radios
20. Batteries
21. Portable Potty
22. Cleaning Supplies/disinfectants (bleach, brooms, mops, pinesol, garbage bags)