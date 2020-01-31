Eminem Praises 50 Cent For His Star On The Walk Of Fame

50 Cent got his star on the walk of fame in Hollywood! Eminem and Dr Dre came by to support and Eminem even honor his boy with a little speech. He noted many of 50 Cent’s achievements as well as recognized their friendship. “He pretty much does it all. And he’s also helped me through a lot of hard times in my own life and he’s always been there when I need him. So, 50, congrats on your star, man.” He also stated “I would say it’s much more fun to be his friend than it is to be his enemy, ’cause this guy is bleeping relentless. And he won’t stop.” Check out Eminem give his boy some love (Video Below)

Congrats to 50 Cent on this huge achievement!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzI-YJfT6Ao