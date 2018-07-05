Halsey & G-Eazy Break Up!

Halsey revealed on her Instagram Story Tuesday that she and G-Eazy have broken up. "I normally keep this kind of thing private, but provided our public nature, I feel the need to inform my fans," Halsey wrote. "G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour.” She added, “I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time." The announcement came after some fans noticed that the “Strangers” singer deleted all of her photos with the rapper on her Instagram. She also posted a new photo with a caption that read, "Kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur a** goodbye." Halsey and G-Eazy began dating in summer 2017 and collaborated on the song “Him & I,” which appears on the rapper’s latest album The Beautiful & Damned.