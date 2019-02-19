Halsey PREGO?!?

Although Halsey recently tweeted that she's hiding "the biggest secret," she wasn't talking about having a baby. In fact, the pop star took to Twitter to clear up that rumor very quickly. "People think my last tweet is me hinting I'm pregnant," she wrote, "which means I'm either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual. Jokes on u, I'm doing BOTH! However, STILL not pregnant!" However, Halsey assured everyone that she was feeling "really good right now," save for a pesky sinus infection.