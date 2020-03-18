HOME SCHOOLING Resources

HOME SCHOOLING Resources

March 18, 2020
Ivy Unleashed
School
So since we got the news that students here in South Florida would be learning from home until April 15th, parents have been scrambling trying to grasp the concept of becoming an overnight teacher!! Lots of parents have been supporting each other by sharing tons of websites and other resources to get them through this and help alleviate some of the stress. It was helpful to me, so I hope it helps you as well!! Feel Free to share!

#IvyUnleashed

@IvyUnleashed 

 

 

Online resources:

- BrainPop

- Curiosity Stream

- Tynker

- Outschool

- Udemy

- iReady

- Beast Academy (Math)

- Khan Academy

- Creative Bug

- Discovery Education

 

YouTube Channels:

- Crash Course Kids

- Science Channel

- SciShow Kids

- National  Geographic Kids

- Free School

- Geography Focus

- TheBrainScoop

- SciShow

- Kids Learning Tube

- Geeek Gurl Diaries

- Mike Likes Science

- Science Max

- SoulPancake

 

 Some resources to help with kids at home: 

 

*Scholastic has created a free learn-from-home site with 20+ days of learning and activities.

https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html

 

*Pretend to travel the world..Go on a virtual tour of these 12 famous museums. 

https://www.travelandleisure.com/attractions/museums-galleries/museums-w...

 

*This is awesome free curriculum. Everything from preschool activities to 12th grade is here!

https://allinonehomeschool.com/

 

*List of thinking games by grade: https://allinonehomeschool.com/thinking/

 

**More awesome free learning websites **

https://www.starfall.com/h/

https://www.abcya.com/

https://www.funbrain.com/

https://www.splashlearn.com/

https://www.storylineonline.net/

https://pbskids.org/

https://www.highlightskids.com/

https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/

https://www.coolmath4kids.com/

http://www.mathgametime.com/

https://www.uniteforliteracy.com/

http://www.literactive.com/Home/index.asp

http://www.sciencekids.co.nz/

https://www.switchzoo.com/

https://www.seussville.com/

https://www.turtlediary.com/

https://www.e-learningforkids.org/

 

Please feel free to share this with anyone who you think may benefit from this!

