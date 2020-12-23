Ivy Unleashed: Cookies, Champagne & A Lil Chisme

Just a lil taste of DD and I overcooking sugar cookies and having some juicy convos! REAL friendship, REAL convo & REAL laughs!

We talk:

*How wearing face masks can be super deceiving

*Questions you have to ask a person before dating

* Why people put rainbows in their social media bio when they’re NOT for the other team --

I hope your family gathering is full of laugh and love! Feliz Navidad!

- Ivy Unleashed