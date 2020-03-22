Ivy Unleashed chats with Sam G, founder of local nonprofit NEST OF LOVE, on "Power To The People"

Ivy Unleashed chats with Sam G, founder of local nonprofit NEST OF LOVE, on Power 96 radio show "Power To The People." These local ladies are doing such big things that they received a $7️⃣5️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ donation to their organization from Kylie Jenner on the Ellen show!! They chat about today’s shocking new life we are all facing during the coronavirus outbreak, and the many resources they offer to help get you through these tough times!

(full interview in link below)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4rEInEBTf4



These are women, HELPING WOMEN! Through everything that life throws your way. Their mission is to uplift women and help guide them through life. They are committed to lead women from every culture and ethnicity to become a LEADER through Mentorship, Leadership, Wellness and Spiritual Guidance Programs.



Make sure to listen and find out who Ivy's next guest is! Sundays: 6:30am & 11:30pm on Power 96(you can also download the FREE Radio.com app.)



Want to be the NEXT guest on “POWER TO THE PEOPLE?” If you’re a nonprofit organization, have a community event, or important community topic you’d like to discuss search “Ivy Unleashed" and Click on "submit to be a guest."