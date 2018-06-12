Jake Paul: The Exclusive Interview w/ Ivy Unleashed

Jake Paul and girlfriend Erika Costell join Ivy Unleashed for an exclusive interview.

Catch up on everything you need to know about his epic journey from YouTube sensation, to acting roles, to writing new music!

The sexy couple have it all going on- so much talent! Don't miss the mini quiz at the end of the video- hilarious.

Their new song "Chitty Bang" is available on all your favorite music platforms, check it out and TURN UP!

Video by Matthew Redmin